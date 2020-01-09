Vintage School Lunch Recipes and Menus (1916-1960)

With school fast approaching, if it hasn’t already arrived, I thought it would be fun to have a little look at the history of school lunch in the United States. I won’t be covering the historical evolution of the school lunch programs or nutritional requirements in detail, at least not right now. This is more…

Milkemete Custard, c. 1450

This medieval custard pudding is thickened with flour and eggs and can be thickened and sweetened to taste.

Piano Sheet Music for Medieval History Buffs

While my content is usually based around historic food, today’s post will be a little bit different. I have chosen to use my ever-decreasing free time to revisit a subject I used to write about on this blog and to finally complete a project that has been gathering dust for the past few years. Medieval…

